Alessandra Ambrosio Sports Flip-Flops Leaving Yoga in L.A.

After being spotted in Los Angeles on Sunday morning, Alessandra Ambrosio demonstrates how to effortlessly transform a workout ensemble into street wear.

Before having a sweat, the Brazilian bombshell and mother of two, showed up to her yoga studio in a purple sports bra, ombre leggings emblazoned with palm trees to match and completed the look with a pair of simple gray sandals.

Perhaps, due to being a professional at exercising or her natural preparedness for style, the former Victoria Secret model accessorized to the max by donning several gold necklaces, layered bracelets, a watch and a ring.

Naturally, all of that glam translated well after her session was over. So much so, that to acclimate into normal athleisure, all the 37-year-old had to do was throw on a white t-shirt and untie her bun to let her tresses fall freely.

Alessandra Ambrosia leaving the yoga studio in Los Angeles. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

However outside of working out, Ambrosio keeps her look flexible and appropriate for the occasion by wearing sky-high heels to events or super casual. At a recent fashion show in where she wore a sky-high Giuseppe Zanotti G-heel sandals to match her cherry two-piece ensemble. For her more relaxed days, she’s been known to slip into high tech sneakers or slip-ons during her day to day affairs.

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Sneakers Are Helping Maintain Her Supermodel Body

Alessandra Ambrosio Suffers a Wardrobe Malfunction With High-Slit Dress & ‘Perfect’ Pumps

Alessandra Ambrosio Flashes Abs in Red-Hot Crop Top With 5-Inch Heels at Berlin Fashion Week