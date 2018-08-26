Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Minidress and Trendy Distressed Sneakers for Daughter’s Birthday

When you’re hosting a kids’ birthday party, you have to keep your look casual.

At least, that’s the rule model Alessandra Ambrosio subscribed to on Saturday as she celebrated daughter Anja’s 10th birthday.

For her big day, Anja and friends headed to Ariana Grande’s concert in Los Angeles, with Ambrosio as their chaperone.

Alessandra Ambrosio in Golden Goose kicks at Ariana Grande’s concert. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 37-year-old stepped out in a black minidress printed with stars, which she paired with a distressed denim jacket and a Gucci belt.

The Victoria’s Secret model completed her look with on-trend Golden Goose sneakers. Favored by celebrities including Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, the sneakers are brushed and waxed by hand to give them a lived-in look. The luxurious leather kicks are made in Italy and retail for more than $500.

A closer look at Ambrosio’s shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Anja rocked a sparkly teal jacket over a white crop top and pink cutoff shorts, choosing Adidas Superstar sneakers — an affordable option — for footwear. Anja’s pals also kept it casual in sneakers.

Alessandra Ambrosio with her daughter (R) and friends. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ambrosio took to Instagram to wish her daughter a happy birthday, sharing two posts commemorating the occasion.

“You are the sunshine of my life, And I’ll always stay around, You are the apple of my eye, Forever you’ll be in my heart,” the model captioned a snap of her and Anja in summery looks and flower crowns.

