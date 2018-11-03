Sign up for our newsletter today!

Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bündchen Strut Out in Sky-High Heels for Rosa Cha Store Opening

By Ella Chochrek
Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bundchen, rosa cha, los angeles
Alessandra Ambrosio (L) and Gisele Bundchen
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bündchen cut stylish figures as they stepped out to the Rosa Cha store opening in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ambrosio stepped out in a black spotted minidress. The 37-year-old Ale by Alessandra swimwear designer draped a matching coat, which featured silver hardware, over her shoulders.

Alessandra Ambrosio, rosa cha, store opening, los angeles
Alessandra Ambrosio
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Brazilian stunner selected black sandals. The shoes featured a razor-thin stiletto heel and a geometric pattern. She accessorized with a teensy black bag and wore her long brown locks in waves.

Meanwhile, Bündchen stepped out in a metallic Rosa Cha look that popped. The “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” author wore a gold jumpsuit, which featured pockets at the bustline and at the hips.

Gisele Bündchen, rosa cha, store opening, los angeles, party
Gisele Bündchen
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

Footwear added an edgy element to the Brazilian supermodel’s ensemble. The 38-year-old mother of two chose a trendy pair of shoes, picking black fishnet booties on a stiletto heel. She completed her look with a teensy gold bag and swooped her hair up into a high ponytail.

Josephine Skriver — another Victoria’s Secret model — also made an appearance at the store opening. The 25-year-old Denmark native wore a sparkly black crop top with matching, semisheer pants. On her feet, Skriver opted for black sandals. She kept the color scheme going with with dark lips.

Josephine Skriver, rosa cha, victoria's secret, model, los angeles
Josephine Skriver
CREDIT: Sansho Scott/REX/Shutterstock

