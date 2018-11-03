Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bündchen Strut Out in Sky-High Heels for Rosa Cha Store Opening

Alessandra Ambrosio and Gisele Bündchen cut stylish figures as they stepped out to the Rosa Cha store opening in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ambrosio stepped out in a black spotted minidress. The 37-year-old Ale by Alessandra swimwear designer draped a matching coat, which featured silver hardware, over her shoulders.

Alessandra Ambrosio CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Brazilian stunner selected black sandals. The shoes featured a razor-thin stiletto heel and a geometric pattern. She accessorized with a teensy black bag and wore her long brown locks in waves.

Meanwhile, Bündchen stepped out in a metallic Rosa Cha look that popped. The “Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life” author wore a gold jumpsuit, which featured pockets at the bustline and at the hips.

Gisele Bündchen CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA/Shutterstock

Footwear added an edgy element to the Brazilian supermodel’s ensemble. The 38-year-old mother of two chose a trendy pair of shoes, picking black fishnet booties on a stiletto heel. She completed her look with a teensy gold bag and swooped her hair up into a high ponytail.

Josephine Skriver — another Victoria’s Secret model — also made an appearance at the store opening. The 25-year-old Denmark native wore a sparkly black crop top with matching, semisheer pants. On her feet, Skriver opted for black sandals. She kept the color scheme going with with dark lips.

Josephine Skriver CREDIT: Sansho Scott/REX/Shutterstock

