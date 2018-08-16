Sign up for our newsletter today!

Heidi Klum, Mel B and Tyra Banks Slay the ‘AGT’ Premiere Red Carpet in Glam Looks

By Allie Fasanella
mel b, melanie brown, heidi klum, america's got talent season thirteen premiere
Mel B and Heidi Klum cozy up on the red carpet.
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The live premiere of “America’s Got Talent” season 13 debuted on NBC Tuesday night with its stars hitting the red carpet in style at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. The male judges, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, both showed face, but all eyes were undoubtedly on the women, including Mel B, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

Scroll through to see each of their outfits for the occasion.

mel b, melanie brown, heidi klum, red carpet, america's got talent season 13
Mel B and Heidi Klum pose together on the red carpet.
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Klum, who got cozy on the carpet with the former Spice Girl, stunned in a plunging white fringed-embellished blazer and matching trousers complete with a Western-influenced belt from Zuhair Murad’s couture spring ’18 collection. White nails and slinky silver metallic sandals topped off her head-turning look.

Zuhair Murad Spring 2018 Couture, heidi klum, red carpet style, america's got talent live premiere
Heidi Klum wearing Zuhair Murad couture spring '18.
CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old Brit, otherwise known as Scary Spice, donned a semisheer nude minidress embroidered with a black sequined design and pointy purple satin platform pumps.

mel b, melanie brown, america's got talent season 13, red carpet
Mel B wearing purple satin platforms.
CREDIT: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, the show’s host wowed in a golden gown courtesy of Stello, an L.A.-based custom and couture brand that she’s sported on numerous occasions, including June’s BET Awards. Banks seamlessly accessorized with pointy gold metallic pumps and green statement jewelry.

tyra banks, stello, red carpet, pointy pumps, america's got talent season 13 premiere
Tyra Banks stuns in a canary yellow gown with pointy pumps.
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

