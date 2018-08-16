Heidi Klum, Mel B and Tyra Banks Slay the ‘AGT’ Premiere Red Carpet in Glam Looks

Mel B and Heidi Klum cozy up on the red carpet.

The live premiere of “America’s Got Talent” season 13 debuted on NBC Tuesday night with its stars hitting the red carpet in style at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. The male judges, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, both showed face, but all eyes were undoubtedly on the women, including Mel B, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks.

Scroll through to see each of their outfits for the occasion.

Mel B and Heidi Klum pose together on the red carpet. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Klum, who got cozy on the carpet with the former Spice Girl, stunned in a plunging white fringed-embellished blazer and matching trousers complete with a Western-influenced belt from Zuhair Murad’s couture spring ’18 collection. White nails and slinky silver metallic sandals topped off her head-turning look.

Heidi Klum wearing Zuhair Murad couture spring '18. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old Brit, otherwise known as Scary Spice, donned a semisheer nude minidress embroidered with a black sequined design and pointy purple satin platform pumps.

Mel B wearing purple satin platforms. CREDIT: Scott Kirkland/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, the show’s host wowed in a golden gown courtesy of Stello, an L.A.-based custom and couture brand that she’s sported on numerous occasions, including June’s BET Awards. Banks seamlessly accessorized with pointy gold metallic pumps and green statement jewelry.

Tyra Banks stuns in a canary yellow gown with pointy pumps. CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Want more?

Heidi Klum Flatters Her Feet With Furry Sandals and a Pedi That Pops on Lunch Date With Tim Gunn