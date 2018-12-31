3 Affordable Shoe Brands You May be Surprised to See on the Red Carpet in 2019

Awards season is almost upon us.

With the Golden Globes less than a week away (Jan. 6), entertainment’s biggest stars are expected to hit Hollywood and take over the red carpet with head-turning fashion statements. And while many celebrities opt for luxury designers, others take a more accessible approach to their awards show ensembles — especially when it comes to shoes.

Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo may have the odds heading into awards season as the most popular brands, but affordable labels such as Vince Camuto and Nine West may make more appearances than one would think.

For instance, actress Halle Berry wore “Imagine by Vince Camuto,” the company’s special-occasion footwear collection, at the 2017 Academy Awards as well as the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

She paired the metallic strappy sandal with an Atelier Versace dress at the show and after-party, proving that mixing high and low fashion is not a faux-pas. Berry’s Devin heels only cost $99.

Halle Berry at the <em>Vanity Fair</em> Oscar Party in February 2017. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie is also a fan of “Imagine by Vince Camuto.” The actress attended a pre-Oscar dinner in March 2018 as she was nominated for her performance in “I, Tonya,” wearing a Chanel couture dress with the Vince Camuto $200 strappy mule sandals.

Margot Robbie at the Chanel and Charles Finch pre-Oscar dinner in March 2018. CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Another style star, Lupita Nyong’o, who is known for her colorful avant-garde awards season looks, also isn’t afraid to wear affordable heels with high-fashion outfits. This month, for instance, the “Black Panther” actress stepped out for a Hollywood Reporter event wearing a structured suit look straight off the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture spring ’18 runway, pairing the impressive ensemble with classic black suede pumps from Nine West, which retail for $89.

Lupita Nyong’o at <em>The Hollywood Reporter</em>‘s 2018 Women in Entertainment event on Dec. 5. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/S

And lastly, Aldo happens to be another affordable red carpet shoe choice that offers both trendy and classic styles — Victoria Justice and Julianne Hough have both been spotted in shoes from the label.

Mandy Moore, a recent award’s season regular for her NBC hit show “This Is Us,” is also a fan. In March, the actress wore an Erdem dress and a pair of Aldo Cassedy pumps in green while attending the 2018 SXSW Festival. The shoes are on sale for $90.

Mandy Moore on the “This Is Us” TV show panel at the SXSW Festival in March. CREDIT: Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Stay tuned for all the upcoming awards season coverage to find out what the stars choose to wear in 2019. It may not always be what you’d expect.

Click through to see the red carpet arrivals from the 2018 Golden Globes.

Want more?

The 7 Most Showstopping Celebrity Red Carpet Moments This Year

What Sneaker Styles and Trends Will Dominate 2019?

The 10 Best-Dressed Stars of the Year