Adwoa Aboah Enjoys an Ice Cream Cone Before Hitting the Catwalk at Dior is Everything

It’s Paris Haute Couture Week and it’s hot. To that end, when we saw British supermodel Adwoa Aboah enjoying an ice cream cone prior to hitting the runway at Christina Dior’s fall ’18 show today, all we could think was — she has the right idea.

The 26-year-old “Love” magazine 10th-anniversary issue cover star was photographed outside of Dior’s presentation venue Monday snacking on a cold treat and chatting on the phone — multitasking at its finest. Aboah donned a casual tomboy look consisting of an oversized white T-shirt tucked into belted baggy black pants and black sneakers featuring a green flame print.

Adwoa Aboah eating an ice cream at Dior. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Moreover, the Gurls Talk founder accessorized with an eye-catching multiprint Dior bag and chic black-tinted frames before modeling a colorful printed plunging halter dress and pointy pumps from the French fashion house on the catwalk.

This follows Aboah modeling Miuccia Prada’s Miu Miu cruise collection on Saturday alongside a plethora of other famous faces like Uma Thurman, Alexa Chung, Rowan Blanchard, Jaime King, Naomi Campbell, “Stranger Things” starlet Sadie Sink and more.

Adwoa Aboah modeing Dior fall '18 haute couture. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Scroll through the gallery to check out the full Christian Dior fall ’18 haute couture collection.

