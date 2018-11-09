Adriana Lima Gets Emotional on the Runway at Her Last Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Adriana Lima walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway for the last time in New York yesterday.

The 37-year-old — who walked her first one in 1999 — announced in a heartfelt social media post that she would be leaving the brand behind.

“Dear Victoria, Thank you for showing me the world, sharing your secrets, and most importantly not just giving me wings but teaching me to fly. ❤️ “ she wrote. “To the best fans in the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖”

The message accompanied a video montage of Lima’s VSFS moments through the years, including clips of her on the runway and backstage.

The Brazilian beauty was visibly emotional as she stepped down the runway for the last time, bowing her head and putting her hands to her chest as she got teary-eyed.

Adriana Lima walks the VSFS for the last time. CREDIT: Shutterstock

She plans to use her free time now to work on other projects, such as advocacy work supporting women around the globe.

Lima’s decision to put her Victoria’s Secret days behind her comes just one year after another VSFS vet, Alessandra Ambrosio, chose to depart from the show.

Ambrosio also took to Instagram to announce her decision, posting a farewell message shortly after last year’s show, which was held in China.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world. In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows,” Ambrosio wrote last year.

Click through the gallery to see all of the looks at the Victoria’s Secret Show 2018.

Want more?

Best Shoe Moments From the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Best Real Fashion at the Victoria’s Secret Show Happened Off the Runway