Adriana Lima Reps Brazil With the Cutest World Cup Soccer Jersey & Embellished Sandals

Adriana Lima showed love for her country at Paris Haute Couture Week today. After hitting the catwalk to model Schiaparelli’s fall ’18 couture collection, the supermodel was spotted leaving the venue sporting a Brazil soccer jersey in support of her home team — which defeated Mexico 2-0 in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup Monday.

Despite being unable to attend the game, the 37-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel repped star player Neymar’s No. 10 jersey, which comes in bright yellow with a green trim and paired the fitted top with a flouncy blue tiered lace skirt. Lima completed her look with black and silver embellished sandals featuring a T-strap silhouette and double two straps.

Adriana Lima leaving the Schiaparelli show on Monday. CREDIT: Splash

In May, FN reported that the mom of two signed on as a new global ambassador for Schutz, who took home FN’s Brand of the Year award in 2016. The Brazilian label tapped the seasoned supermodel — who was born in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil — for its new “Because” campaign, which is inspired by the South American country’s heritage as well as women who follow their gut instincts.

A closer look at Lima's embellished sandals. CREDIT: Splash

“I am proud to represent the confidence, charisma and independence for which Brazil is so known,” Lima said of the partnership.

You can cop Lima’s soccer jersey for $90 via Nike.com.

