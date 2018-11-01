Here’s What Victoria’s Secret Angels Wore to Their 2018 VS Fashion Show Fittings

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is set to film next Thursday and this week, the supermodels, who have been chosen to walk in insanely popular show, have been seen heading to fittings for their runway looks.

On Oct. 30, Behati Prinsloo, who after a three-year hiatus will return to the Victoria’s Secret runway, posed for photographers in front of the lingerie brand’s offices in New York City, sporting a black Prada Gabardine down jacket paired with pink Balenciaga leggings and black Gianvito Rossi Craze stretch vinyl ankle booties. The 30-year-old model, who shares two daughters with husband Adam Levine of Maroon 5, accessorized with a black Chanel bag and Alexander Wang Ceo sunglasses.

Behati Prinsloo wearing a Prada jacket, pink Balenciaga leggings and Gianvito Rossi booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, South African-born Angel Candice Swanepoel showed off a silver Rta Emmet Ring sweater, black leather Maje shorts and black leather metallic toe-capped boots from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini. She also carried a black satin blazer in her grip.

Candice Swanepoel is snapped by a fan in New York City. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Yesterday, Taylor Hill, who is slated to open the show this year, was spotted toting a pair of white Victoria’s Secret Angel wings in an all-black look. The 22-year-old model wore a plunging black top tucked into baggy black leather pants with patent black ankle boots.

Taylor Hill wearing an all-black look. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion show will air on Sunday, Dec. 2 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

See what other supermodels wore to their 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show fittings this week.

Want more?

First Look at 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Shoes by Brian Atwood