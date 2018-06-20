Most Fabulous Hats & Heels From the 2018 Royal Ascot

The historic 2018 Royal Ascot horse race took place in Berkshire, England, Tuesday, where members of the royal family and beyond gathered, showing off a variety of fabulous hats and heels.

Meghan Markle, who made her Royal Ascot debut on husband Prince Harry’s arm today, wore a chic outfit featuring a white belted Givenchy dress paired with pointy black leather pumps and a bold, architectural black and white fascinator featuring a sheer trim from famous Irish hat designer, Philip Treacy.

Meghan Markle CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II brightened up the event with a vibrant yellow coat and matching embellished hat boasting blue flowers. She accessorized with pearls, white gloves, a black patent leather handbag and classic black leather horsebit loafers. Under her coat, the queen appeared to be wearing a blue and yellow floral print dress.

The queen dressed in yellow. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice chose baby blue as her color palette for the day, stepping out in a blue embroidered long-sleeve dress with puffed shoulders and a coordinating ruffled fascinator. She completed her look with pointy neutral-toned patent leather pumps and a clutch bag.

Princess Beatrice wearing a blue look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sophie Countess of Wessex wore a pale pink frock featuring black detailing down the sleeves, a coordinating ruffled hat and pointy suede stiletto heels.

Sophie Countess of Wessex. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Check out more eye-catching hats and shoes from the 2018 Royal Ascot.

