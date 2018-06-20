Check Out the New FN!

Most Fabulous Hats & Heels From the 2018 Royal Ascot

By Allie Fasanella
The historic 2018 Royal Ascot horse race took place in Berkshire, England, Tuesday, where members of the royal family and beyond gathered, showing off a variety of fabulous hats and heels.

Meghan Markle, who made her Royal Ascot debut on husband Prince Harry’s arm today, wore a chic outfit featuring a white belted Givenchy dress paired with pointy black leather pumps and a bold, architectural black and white fascinator featuring a sheer trim from famous Irish hat designer, Philip Treacy.

meghan markle, Royal Ascot Debut
Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II brightened up the event with a vibrant yellow coat and matching embellished hat boasting blue flowers. She accessorized with pearls, white gloves, a black patent leather handbag and classic black leather horsebit loafers. Under her coat, the queen appeared to be wearing a blue and yellow floral print dress.

queen elizabeth II, royal ascot 2018
The queen dressed in yellow.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Princess Beatrice chose baby blue as her color palette for the day, stepping out in a blue embroidered long-sleeve dress with puffed shoulders and a coordinating ruffled fascinator. She completed her look with pointy neutral-toned patent leather pumps and a clutch bag.

princess beatrice, 2018 royal ascot
Princess Beatrice wearing a blue look.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sophie Countess of Wessex wore a pale pink frock featuring black detailing down the sleeves, a coordinating ruffled hat and pointy suede stiletto heels.

sophie countess of wessex, royal ascot 2018
Sophie Countess of Wessex.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Check out more eye-catching hats and shoes from the 2018 Royal Ascot.

