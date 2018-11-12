Victoria Beckham, Mila Kunis, Rita Ora & More Celebs Hit the People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 People’s Choice Awards is officially underway. Tonight in Los Angeles, entertainment’s biggest stars have assembled to celebrate the best in music, television, film and fashion, which has been voted on by fans.

So far, celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Rita Ora and Mila Kunis have walked the red carpet, proving that the fashion is on point this evening.

Beckham, who will be honored with this year’s Fashion Icon Award, confirmed why she is getting the trophy by wearing simple yet chic black pumps and a custom-made white suit ensemble that she designed herself. The designer of her own namesake label said she will be adding the look to next season’s collection.

Victoria Beckham at the 2018 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Mila Kunis showed off her shoes on the red carpet, wearing a pair of Christian Louboutins detailed with hand-placed crystal gradient and set in transparent PVC. She completed the minimal look with a simple little black spaghetti strap dress.

Mila Kunis at the People’s Choice Awards red carpet. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

And Rita Ora came to make a statement. In Versace, the singer who is set to perform tonight, dressed in a gold leaf embellished dress. The ensemble also featured a structured shoulder and high-slit, which displayed her matching thigh-high boots.

Rita Ora in Versace at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

