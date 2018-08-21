Sign up for our newsletter today!

Ariana Grande Shines in Metallic Dress With Sparkling Boots & More Celebs in Metallics at MTV VMAs

By Allie Fasanella
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison finally made their red carpet debut as a couple tonight at the MTV Video Music Awards. The pair hit the magenta carpet showing plenty of PDA with the pop superstar shining in a silver metallic minidress.

The 25-year-old “Sweetener” starlet wore a strapless design with a mirrored finish and sparkly charcoal thigh-high boots featuring a pointy-toed silhouette. Meanwhile, he sported a much more casual look that included a white sweatshirt with black track pants and coordinating Off-White sneakers.

ariana grande, pete davidson, off-white
Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Grande wasn’t the only celeb who chose metallic for the night. A whole flock of others rocked the trend, including supermodel Winnie Harlow. The Tommy Hilfiger ambassador paired silver metallic sandals with a crystal-embellished sheer gown featuring a bold center slit.

Winnie Harlow MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
Winnie Harlow
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Jasmine Sanders also reached for Brian Atwood’s silver metallic Lorena stilettos for the occasion — teaming a pointy-toed ankle-strap style with a shimmery golden minidress boasting puffy shoulders and a burgundy lip.

Elsewhere, Bebe Rexha showed off an eye-catching silver sparkling two-piece ensemble that gave a glimpse of her toned abs. She styled the high-neck asymmetrical design coming with a long skirt and thigh-high slit with silver platform sandals.

jasmine sanders, metallic pumps, mtv video music awards 2018
Jasmine Sanders
CREDIT: Shutterstock
bebe rexha, metallic sandals, mtv video music awards 2018
Bebe Rexha wearing a sparkly silver ab-baring ensemble with metallic sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, former “The Hills” star Stephanie Pratt stepped out in a plunging red lace gown and sultry strappy silver metallic sandals featuring a wraparound silhouette.

Stephanie Pratt, metallic sandals, mtv video music awards 2018
Stephanie Pratt wearing a plunging red gown with strappy silver metallic sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Former co-star Audrina Patridge also chose metallic shoes, wearing strappy metallic pumps with a pointed toe with a one-shoulder minidress embellished with silver fringe detailing throughout.

Audrina Patridge, metallic pumps, mtv video music awards 2018
Audrina Patridge wearing an embellished minidress with silver strappy pumps.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

