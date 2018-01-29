Sza, Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and More Celebrities on the Red Carpet at the Grammy Awards

View Slideshow SZA at the 2018 Grammys. Rex Shutterstock

The music industry’s biggest night is well underway and so far the fashion is fabulous. From dazzling dresses to eye-catching footwear, the 2018 Grammys red carpet saw a variety of different looks. Scroll through to see what some of your favorite celebs are wearing tonight.

Chrissy Teigen showed off her growing baby bump in a sparkling Yanina Couture gown paired with slinky ankle-strap sandals. The model, who is mom to 1-year-old Luna, accessorized with geometrical drop earrings, a clutch and rings. Meanwhile, the Grammy-award winning artist looked chic in a navy suit for the special night.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, SZA, who’s debut album CTRL was nominated in five categories tonight, looked ethereal in an angel-like dress bearing a thigh-high slit and dramatic tulle sleeves. White ankle-strap sandals completed the “Supermodel” singer’s red carpet look.

SZA on the red carpet. Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Kesha wore a Western-inspired navy embroidered suit with sparkling pointy glitter-embellished ankle boots.

Kesha wearing glittery boots. Rex Shutterstock

Converse collaborator and Best Rap Album nominee Tyler, the Creator hit the carpet wearing a monogrammed Louis Vuitton scarf over a blue coat teamed with cropped black trousers and classic cream Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars. The sneakers featured a message reading “double my luggage” and a tiny flower illustration, a nod to his latest album, Flower Boy.

Tyler, the Creator. Rex Shutterstock

After attending Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy party with Jamie Foxx last night, the mom stepped out tonight in a shiny black strapless frock and T-strap peep-toe platform pumps.

Katie Holmes. Rex Shutterstock

“Pitch Perfect 3” star Anna Kendrick styled pale pink stilettos with a houndstooth suit with a lacy top underneath for the 2018 Grammys.

Anna Kendrick. Rex Shutterstock

