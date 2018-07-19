Swoon Over the Stylish Male Athletes Who Took Fashion Risks on the ESPYs Red Carpet

At the 2018 ESPY Awards, gone was the basic black suit — at least, for the most part. Instead, men opted for daring styles that stood out.
JaVale McGee stood out in a pair of rose-patterned pants with a matching suit jacket. The Los Angeles Lakers star accessorized with a trendy red Gucci fanny pack and dark sunglasses, completing his look with black velvety slippers.
McGee was not the only Lakers star to make a splash on the red carpet style. Kyle Kuzma rejected the standard black tux jacket in favor of a teal, snakeskin-print. The basketball player went simple with his footwear, choosing shiny black shoes.
Another of McGee and Kuzma’s teammates, Josh Hart, made a bold statement with his footwear, keeping his attire simple in an all-black look consisting of a patterned jacket, fitted trousers and a black dress shirt. Hart completed his look with embellished black slippers that added a pop to his otherwise monochrome outfit.
Of course, Lakers stars were not the only men to experiment with their looks at this year’s ESPY Awards.
NFL player Rodney McLeod went bold in a bright purple suit and glittery Chelsea boots. The Philadelphia Eagle went shirtless, showing off his tattooed chest and cross necklace.
McLeod’s teammate Jalen Mills chose a similarly daring look. Like McLeod, he opted for no shirt, flaunting his abs in a red three-piece suit that he paired with matching shoes. Mills accessorized with oversized sunglasses and dyed his usually dark hair a bright Eagles green.
