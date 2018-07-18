Ciara Stuns in Spike Heels With Russell Wilson & More Stars at the ESPYs

Ciara made a bold statement on the red carpet at the 2018 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles today.

The “1,2 Step” singer sported a mustard-colored, one-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit. For footwear, she selected gold pumps with a sultry stiletto heel and edgy spike detailing. Ciara wore her long locks in a high ponytail and chose simple jewelry.

Ciara at the 2018 ESPY Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Ciara’s greatest accessory was her husband, Russell Wilson. The NFL star was the perfect arm candy in a blue blazer layered over a black shirt and fitted pants. He kept it casual with his shoes, wearing black sneakers.

Ciara and Russell Wilson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Another standout on the red carpet was Lolo Jones. The hurdler looked stylish in a strapless black dress with cut-out detailing at the bodice and a cut that revealed her toned legs.

Lolo Jones CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Jones completed her ensemble with silver ankle-strap sandals that matched her simple jewelry and the detailing on her dress.

Laila Ali also went for a black dress, choosing a knee-length cut with an asymmetrical neckline and three-quarters length sleeves. She chose black shoes as well, picking sandals with spiral-like wrap-around straps that wove diagonally around her feet. Like Ciara, she wore her hair in a long ponytail and sported simple jewelry, opting for hoop earrings and a single bangle.

Laila Ali CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Adam Rippon showed that red carpet menswear need not be boring. The Olympian wowed in a bejeweled white cape that he wore slung over his shoulders, atop a fitted white shirt and skinny black trousers. He kept his shoes simple, wearing shiny black boots.

Adam Rippon CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

