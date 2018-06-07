Check Out the New FN!

Carrie Underwood Makes a Sparkling Arrival on the 2018 CMT Awards Red Carpet

By Charlie Carballo
Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood had a bright idea today for her grand arrival on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Awards — blinding and sparkling style executed from head to toe.

Stepping out in a plunging crystal-covered yellow gown, she made a sensual statement with its flirty cut and sheer panels. The hard-to-miss look continued down to her shoes, where her pointy Lucy pumps by Jimmy Choo featured a delicate ankle strap and a mirrored silver upper on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

The jewels also had an eye-catching effect with blingy earrings and rings, however the most attractive accessory on her arm was her husband, pro hockey player Mike Fisher, who opted for a fuss-free outfit with black fashion sneakers.

Carrie Underwood, cmt awards 2018 red carpet
Carrie Underwood wears Jimmy Choo pumps.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood, cmt awards 2018, red carpet
Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of course, there were other country stars who looked chic, too.

More sparkles hit the carpet when Kelly Clarkson made a grand entrance in a black gown that featured dramatic shoulders and crystal embellishments around the collar and torso, accessorizing with colossal diamond earrings.

The dress had a high slit that called attention to her strappy black sandals that cascaded from the ankle down to the toebed. The straps were detailed with shiny beads.

Kelly Clarkson, cmt awards 2018 red carpet
Kelly Clarkson
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock
Kelly Clarkson, cmt awards 2018 red carpet
Detail of Kelly Clarkson's shoes.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

