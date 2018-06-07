Carrie Underwood Makes a Sparkling Arrival on the 2018 CMT Awards Red Carpet

Carrie Underwood had a bright idea today for her grand arrival on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Awards — blinding and sparkling style executed from head to toe.

Stepping out in a plunging crystal-covered yellow gown, she made a sensual statement with its flirty cut and sheer panels. The hard-to-miss look continued down to her shoes, where her pointy Lucy pumps by Jimmy Choo featured a delicate ankle strap and a mirrored silver upper on a nearly 4-inch stiletto heel.

The jewels also had an eye-catching effect with blingy earrings and rings, however the most attractive accessory on her arm was her husband, pro hockey player Mike Fisher, who opted for a fuss-free outfit with black fashion sneakers.

Carrie Underwood wears Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Mike Fisher and Carrie Underwood. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Of course, there were other country stars who looked chic, too.

More sparkles hit the carpet when Kelly Clarkson made a grand entrance in a black gown that featured dramatic shoulders and crystal embellishments around the collar and torso, accessorizing with colossal diamond earrings.

The dress had a high slit that called attention to her strappy black sandals that cascaded from the ankle down to the toebed. The straps were detailed with shiny beads.

Kelly Clarkson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Detail of Kelly Clarkson's shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

