Olivia Culpo Does the See-Through Dress Trend on the CMA Awards Red Carpet

Olivia Culpo went with a very daring look at the CMA Awards in Nashville tonight.

The model highlighted her trim figure in a sheer black Aadnevik gown. The stunning dress features sparkly detailing throughout, with a sensual thigh-high slit that put Culpo’s tanned legs on display.

Olivia Culpo in a see-through gown and strappy sandals at the CMA Awards. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the Miss Universe 2012 winner selected black ankle-strap sandals, which were embellished to match the gown. She rocked a pale pedicure that contrasted with the dark gown.

A closer look at Culpo’s footwear. CREDIT: Shutterstock

While not herself involved in country music, Culpo was joined on the red carpet by some of the genre’s biggest stars.

One such star was Maren Morris, who opted for a look similar to Culpo’s. The “Rich” singer looked elegant in a sparkling Julien MacDonald dress. The sensual gown featured long sleeves and a low neckline. It came complete with a generous thigh-high slit that highlighted Morris’ shoes, a pair of sparkly sandals on a stiletto heel. The star walked the red carpet alongside husband Ryan Hurd, who complemented her in a gold blazer, black trousers and shiny dress shoes.

Maren Morris at the CMA Awards in a gold gown and strappy sandals. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Kelsea Ballerini also made it out for the awards show. The country songstress wore a hot-pink gown custom designed by Zac Posen. The princess-like dress featured cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The gown was completed by a long train.

Kelsea Ballerini wears a hot-pink custom Zac Posen gown at the CMA Awards. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity arrivals at the 2018 CMA Awards.

Want more?

Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Chic Nude-Illusion Dress at the CMA Awards

This Is What the CMA Awards Looked Like 10 Years Ago

How to Watch the 2018 CMA Awards Red Carpet Live Stream for Free