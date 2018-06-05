You Have to See Martha Hunt’s Eyelashes Covered in Swarovski Crystals at the CFDA Awards

Designers, honorees and specials guests were shining tonight at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York, but supermodel Martha Hunt was the brightest of them all.

“I wanted to collaborate with my makeup artist to figure out a way to use the jewels in my makeup,” Hunt said of her Swarovski crystal-embellished face inspired by high-fashion editorials. “This is one of the few brands that you can use the raw materials and play around with them. I wanted to do something a bit more innovative for the CFDA red carpet.”

Hunt was a guest of the Swarovski brand. Other stars served as escorts to many of the designers, including Olivia Culpo and Rebecca Minkoff, who also chatted with FN.

Minkoff said it was obvious why she wanted to walk the carpet with the former Miss Universe. “She obviously has incredible style,” adding that Culpo represents “positivity and female empowerment.”

And the love is mutual. “Rebecca works so hard and has a family that she takes care of but also has a successful business,” Culpo said. “She’s a great, successful woman who kicks a–.”

Ken Downing reflected on some of the momentum toward inclusion in the fashion industry. “We’re seeing tall models, short models, models with their natural hair, every color of the rainbow, every body type and they are all welcome on the runway because fashion is a global industry and America has been instrumental in leading this charge — I wish we came a little sooner, but we’ve gotten there, and that’s a good thing,” he explained. “There’s work to do in the industry and let’s make sure everyone’s involved and diversity is going forward because that’s the future of our industry.”

