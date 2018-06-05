Supermodels Take Over the CFDA Fashion Awards After-Party

Joan Smalls (L) and Martha Hunt at the CFDA Fashion Awards.

A-list actors, supermodels and designers shined on the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York last night. And following the ceremony, select guests, including some of the world’s leading top models, continued to celebrate at an exclusive after-party with views of the city.

Sara Sampaio looked ethereal in a plunging shimmery nude ruffled gown as she posed alongside Aamito Lagum and Lais Ribeiro, who both opted for shorter numbers. Lagum donned a printed minidress with coordinating embellished sandals, while Ribeiro wore a high-necked royal blue frock paired with strappy silver metallic sandals.

Sara Sampaio, Aamito Lagum and Lais Ribeiro. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Joan Smalls mingled with her date for the night, designer Brandon Maxwell, who dressed casually in a black hoodie and brown suede boots. The model herself looked sultry in a yellow velvet cut-out halter-neck gown, which showed off her toned tummy and open-toed shoes.

Joan Smalls and Brandon Maxwell. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Martha Hunt was also on hand for the occasion, wearing a summery printed dress with white sandals, blinged-out drop earrings and Swarovski crystal-embellished eyes.

Martha Hunt CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more style from the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards after-party.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Made the Best Joke When She Accepted the CFDA Fashion Influencer Award

Supermodel Josephine Skriver Sparkles in Sarah Flint Flats on the CFDA Red Carpet

Martha Hunt Slays in Two Fierce Sultry Black Dresses With Hot Heels on the Same Night