Hailey Baldwin, Ciara & More Rock Dangerously High Slits With High Heels at Billboard Music Awards

There’s no better way to put your best foot forward than with a fierce heel and a generous thigh-high slit to show it off.

Hailey Baldwin, Ciara and Taylor Swift were among the stars who embraced the flattering look Sunday when they hit the Billboard Music Awards red carpet in chic dresses with sensual splits.

Hailey Baldwin CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Baldwin sparkled in a gold Alexandre Vauthier dress with deep cuts from the top and bottom. Her plunging gown incorporated a long slit up the center, which she spread apart to unveil a pair of matching Jimmy Choo peep-toe heels.

Never one to disappoint, Ciara sizzled in a Julien MacDonald silver mesh halterneck dress with slits up the center and a cutout on the bodice. The songbird finished the number with cut-out sandals by Le Silla.

Ciara CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s outfit was all about the details like feathers and silver embellishments on her Versace dress, and a long split that revealed gold Casadei platform stilettos. The shoes were embossed with chain links on the platform and buckles around the back of the heel.

Taylor Swift CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See more leggy celebrity arrivals on the 2018 Billboard Awards red carpet.

