Tyra Banks Rocks Sparkly Nude Bodysuit With Studded Sandals on BET Awards Red Carpet

Tonight marks the 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles and stars are arriving in style on the red carpet. Already, shoes are making waves, with celebs donning everything from the clear sandal trend to crazy bold Gucci loafers.

Tyra Banks, for one, went all out in an eye-catching nude embellished bodysuit featuring semi-sheer sleeves and matching nude slingback sandals boasting a trendy transparent toe strap and a studded trim.

Tyra Banks wearing a head-to-toe nude embellished ensemble. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Tyra Banks wearing nude slingback sandals with a stud trim. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Amber Rose went for an old Hollywood-esque look complete with a curve-hugging green velvet dress paired with gold chain link sandals, an assortment of rings and a platinum blond wig.

Amber Rose wearing a green velvet dress and a platinum blond wig. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A look at Amber Rose's gold chainlink sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Rose’s pal Blac Chyna donned a revealing silver chainlink dress featuring two thigh-high slits teamed with matching silver hair and clear silver slingback sandals.

Blac Chyna CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A closer look at Chyna's clear sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Also on hand, rapper-turned-Versace sneaker designer 2 Chainz, turned heads in a double-breasted Gucci suit boasting the luxury brand’s iconic interlocking G print. The “Proud” hitmaker also donned a number of chains, rings and bracelets as well as oversized shades and a pair of standout Gucci black and brown leather stud-embellished Curtis Formal Quentin loafers with a metal bee detailing.

2 Chainz CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

A close-up view of 2 Chainz' studded shoes. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celeb arrivals from tonight’s 2018 BET Awards, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Wildest Looks From BET Awards Over the Years You Have to See to Believe

Red Carpet Celeb Style at BET Awards 10 Years Ago Looked Very Different