Sparkling Sandals, Crop Tops & Glittery Outfits Are Trending on the ACM Honors 2018 Red Carpet

By Charlie Carballo
Some of the biggest stars in country music aligned tonight in Nashville for the 12th annual ACM Honors ceremony, which celebrated excellence in entertainment.

Kelsea Ballerini looked sultry in a dark pinstripe jumpsuit that had a flirty twist. Silver sequins were incorporated on the lapel as well as on the cuffs of her trousers. Her sandals also sparkled in a glittery silver with delicate straps around the toe and ankle.

Kelsea Ballerini 12th Annual ACM Honors, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 22 Aug 2018
Kelsea Ballerini wears a pinstripe jumpsuit with glittery sandals.
Lauren Alaina sparkled from head to toe when she hit the red carpet. The blonde had on a nude-illusion dress that incorporated chic details like colorful sequins designed in floral patterns.

Down below, the shimmering look continued with a pair of champagne sandals that had a glitter finish. The shoes had a strap around the toebed, an ankle strap with buckle closure and around a 3.5-inch heel.

Lauren Alaina 12th Annual ACM Honors, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 22 Aug 2018
Lauren Alaina
Lindsay Ell also sparkled with a crop top and matching trousers that were covered in sequins. The flared hem on the trousers slightly covered her black platform sandals.

Lindsay Ell 12th Annual ACM Honors, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 22 Aug 2018
Lindsay Ell
Meanwhile, Cassadee Pope didn’t opt for the sparkling trend, but looked stylish and confident on the carpet in an orange crop top with matching wide-leg pants that cut right at the ankle, which left room to show off her nude sandals. The heels had crisscross straps around the toebed and a cascading strap that wrapped around the midfoot up to the ankle.

Cassadee Pope12th Annual ACM Honors, Arrivals, Nashville, USA - 22 Aug 2018
Cassadee Pope
