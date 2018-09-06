Sign up for our newsletter today!

5 Ways to Actually Wear Fall 2018’s Western Boot Trend Now

By Shannon Adducci
western boot trend fall 2018 fendi
Fendi's fall '18 western boot at Copenhagen Fashion Week in August.
Fall is always about boots, but this season’s Western trend is mixing things up a bit. The style may be a staple in the country/western world, but in the realm of fashion, how it’s styled can make or break the trend. Below are five guidelines to follow to keep the boots current and avoid looking outdated.

Pair the boots with a midi dress

This is the easiest way to make a Western boot look on trend for fall. Midi hemlines are a macro trend that have dominated the dress market for a few seasons now and will continue for a while. Try a flowy floral print midi with a city-slicker style in white or black for a contrasting but proportional effect.

ganni floral midi dress fall 2018
Ganni Kochhar floral-print, washed-silk wrap midi dress.
Buy: Ganni floral print dress $675
Buy it
marc fisher fall 2018 baily studded western bootie
Marc Fisher Baily studded western bootie.
Buy: Marc Fisher Baily boot $230
Buy it

Mix them with non-Western accessories 

One might be tempted to pile on the turquoise and fringe, but this season’s Western boots are best presented against a more dynamic backdrop. Choose an architectural bag, arts-and-crafts style earrings or futuristic cat-eye sunnies to create a more modern pairing.

marni fall 2018
Marni resin and metal earrings.
Buy: Marni resin and metal earrings $510
Buy it
ann demuelemeester western ankle boots fall 2018
Ann Demuelemeester leather ankle boots.
Buy: Ann Demuelemeester $1,010
Buy it

Pull out that mini skirt 

The mini is starting to make its comeback, so now’s a good time to pull it out of the closet. The Western boot has long been a good match for it, but a frayed denim supermini (a la Abercrombie & Fitch’s early-aughts heyday) or a body hugging style feels outdated. Instead of circa-2005 Jessica Simpson cutoffs-and-boots combos, opt for corduroy, dark denim or leather style with a slight A-line and even a style with buttons down the front.

zara fall 2018 denim miniskirt
Zara high-waisted denim miniskirt.
Buy: Zara denim miniskirt $36
Buy it
chloe rylee western boot fall 2018
Chloé Rylee western boot.
Buy: Chloé Rylee boot $880
Buy it

Drape tailored trousers over them 

When it comes to boots of any style or shape, hemlines will always play a role in the overall look. Fall’s drape-y trousers, in a wide or straight leg, may hide some of the boot, but the overlay of the fabric on a square or oval toe looks entirely modern. Bonus points for a pair of plaid or checked pants.

Topshop trousers plaid fall 2018
Topshop textured check tapered trousers.
Buy: Topshop check trousers $75
Buy it
calvin klein claire western boot fall 2018
Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Claire western boot.
Buy: Calvin Klein Claire boot $990
Buy it

Match it to a Western shirt 

As a general rule, less is more when styling this season’s Western boots, especially when it comes to other Western wear. But the Western shirt has also received a noticeable update from a few brands, like Calvin Klein, Isabel Marant and Valentino. When paired with an embroidered bootie with a sleek silhouette, the effect is cool, not campy.

maje embroidered shirt fall 2018
Maje embroidered shirt.
Buy: Maje embroidered shirt $375
Buy it
coach western bootie fall 2018
Coach lace up bootie with western stitch.
Buy: Coach lace up bootie $595
Buy it

