5 Ways to Actually Wear Fall 2018’s Western Boot Trend Now

Fall is always about boots, but this season’s Western trend is mixing things up a bit. The style may be a staple in the country/western world, but in the realm of fashion, how it’s styled can make or break the trend. Below are five guidelines to follow to keep the boots current and avoid looking outdated.

Pair the boots with a midi dress

This is the easiest way to make a Western boot look on trend for fall. Midi hemlines are a macro trend that have dominated the dress market for a few seasons now and will continue for a while. Try a flowy floral print midi with a city-slicker style in white or black for a contrasting but proportional effect.

Ganni Kochhar floral-print, washed-silk wrap midi dress. CREDIT: Courtesy Net-a-Porter

Marc Fisher Baily studded western bootie. CREDIT: Courtesy Nordstrom

Mix them with non-Western accessories

One might be tempted to pile on the turquoise and fringe, but this season’s Western boots are best presented against a more dynamic backdrop. Choose an architectural bag, arts-and-crafts style earrings or futuristic cat-eye sunnies to create a more modern pairing.

Marni resin and metal earrings. CREDIT: Courtesy Marni

Ann Demuelemeester leather ankle boots. CREDIT: Courtesy Net-a-Porter

Pull out that mini skirt

The mini is starting to make its comeback, so now’s a good time to pull it out of the closet. The Western boot has long been a good match for it, but a frayed denim supermini (a la Abercrombie & Fitch’s early-aughts heyday) or a body hugging style feels outdated. Instead of circa-2005 Jessica Simpson cutoffs-and-boots combos, opt for corduroy, dark denim or leather style with a slight A-line and even a style with buttons down the front.

Zara high-waisted denim miniskirt. CREDIT: Courtesy Zara

Chloé Rylee western boot. CREDIT: Courtesy Nordstrom

Drape tailored trousers over them

When it comes to boots of any style or shape, hemlines will always play a role in the overall look. Fall’s drape-y trousers, in a wide or straight leg, may hide some of the boot, but the overlay of the fabric on a square or oval toe looks entirely modern. Bonus points for a pair of plaid or checked pants.

Topshop textured check tapered trousers. CREDIT: Courtesy Topshop

Calvin Klein 205W39NYC Claire western boot. CREDIT: Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue

Match it to a Western shirt

As a general rule, less is more when styling this season’s Western boots, especially when it comes to other Western wear. But the Western shirt has also received a noticeable update from a few brands, like Calvin Klein, Isabel Marant and Valentino. When paired with an embroidered bootie with a sleek silhouette, the effect is cool, not campy.

Maje embroidered shirt. CREDIT: Courtesy Maje