How to Watch the 2018 Tony Awards Red Carpet Livestream

The Tony Awards are back for a one-night special at a stage near you.

For those of you who can’t manage snagging a ticket to the show, don’t fret. The 72nd annual Tony Awards air live from New York on Sunday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.

The red carpet starts at 5 p.m. ET on CBS’ Facebook page as well as on TonyAwards.com at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The ceremony is also available to stream live on CBS All Access with a subscription.

The program celebrates the biggest and best in the Broadway world. This year’s nominees are “Mean Girls,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Spongebob Squarepants” to name a few.

Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, who both made their Broadway debuts in recent seasons, will host the show at Radio City Music Hall.

Expect to see the likes of Tina Fey representing “Mean Girls,” as well as Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington and Amy Schumer, who are all nominated for their work in plays this year.

According to the Tony Awards’ website, Bruce Springsteen will also make a rare appearance with a performance during the show.

Catch all of the action Sunday night from your screen at home, but if you’re feeling social, there are also viewing parties around New York City and Los Angeles.

