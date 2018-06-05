Here’s How to Watch the 2018 CMT Music Awards Live Stream

The 2018 CMT Music Awards will be presented Wednesday and country music fans around the world are starting their countdown clocks.

The award show is hosted by the members of Little Big Town: Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook. The show airs on CMT at 8 p.m. ET live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. It will also air again at 10:35 p.m.

For those who can’t catch the show on the CMT channel, the awards will also be available to watch on the CMT official app for Apple and Android users and can get access by signing in with your TV provider. The show will also be streamed on the CMT website through your provider.

Additionally, the show can also be streamed through Hulu and Sling, as well as other streaming sites that have the CMT channel.

The annual award show honors the best in country music.

Guests and performances include Blake Shelton and Chris Stapleton, as well as Kelly Clarkson with her first CMT Awards performance.

Clarkson will be singing a new version of The Guess Who’s “American Woman.”

Special performance will feature Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley, Darius Rucker and more.

The winners of the CMT Awards are uniquely chosen by fans through voting that closed on Monday. Tune in to CMT tomorrow or stream the awards to catch all the winners and performances.

