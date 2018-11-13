How to Watch the 2018 CMA Awards Red Carpet Live Stream for Free

Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are set to host the 2018 Country Music Association Awards as their 11th turn as hosts.

Get your cowboy boots ready and put your country playlist on repeat: it’s time for this year’s Country Music Association Awards, airing Wednesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The ceremony will be held live in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena with 11-time veteran hosts and two of the biggest names in the industry, Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley.

The CMA will give fans a free look at the entertainers hitting the red carpet from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on ABC’s YouTube page during “The CMA Awards: All Access” live stream pre-show hosted by music artist and two-time CMA Awards nominee Kellie Pickler and TV personality Ben Aaron.

“Country Music’s Biggest Night” will include performances from a never-ending list of country greats: Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Kenny Chesney and the host herself, Carrie Underwood.

The CMA Awards partnered this year with “Good Morning America” to reveal the nominees for the show in a new way. Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay and Sugarland took to the talk show to announce the nominations for six of the biggest categories, live from Bryan’s new restaurant in Nashville.

Singer Chris Stapleton leads the count with five nominations including for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Other nominees include Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Kacey Musgraves for Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Old Dominion for Vocal Group of the Year.