How to Watch the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Red Carpet

Calling all sports fans: The 2018 Kids’ Choice Sport Awards airs July 20 on Nickelodeon at 8 p.m. ET.

Catch Houston Rockets’ player Chris Paul and all of the other athletic VIPs in attendance in sunny Los Angeles. The show and red carpet will be taped on July 19 before airing the next day so you can see all the celebrity style on Footwearnews.com (we predict many sick sneakers).

The show is in its fifth year, having been hosted by quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, Russel Wilson, for the past three years. Michael Strahan hosted the inaugural show back in 2014.

Russell Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn on the orange carpet at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kids can vote for the winners up until the show’s recording on Kcs2018.com. Categories for these awards are a little more exciting than a normal show, including Biggest Kid, King/Queen of Swag and Don’t Try This at Home.

Nominees include Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, Yankees powerhouse Aaron Judge and Stanley Cup MVP Alex Ovechkin. Danica Patrick is also being honored after she hosts the 2018 ESPYS.

There will be talent portions featuring athletes from all across the board; last year’s show pinned Detroit Pistons player Andre Drummond against L.A. Clipper DeAndre Jordan in an extreme obstacle course.

Nikki Bella in an Enza Costa dress and Dior platforms at the 2016 Kids Choice Sports Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

And if you don’t have reason enough already, tune into the show to see all your favorite (or maybe your rival) pros get covered in bright, green slime.