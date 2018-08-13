Teens Show Off Cute Outfits at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

When it came to fashion at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards held on Sunday in Los Angeles, young celebrities including names like Nina Dobrev and Chloe Grace Moretz went for a wide range of glamorous looks including mini dresses, blazers, crop tops paired with lengthy skirts, as well as clothes and kicks with sequins galore.

Also on the scene were their even younger peers. While 15-year-old entertainers Storm Reid, Lyric Ross, and Maddie Ziegler took the opportunity to go the glamorous route — by wearing a patterned mini dress, florals, and a crop top and pants respectively — others saw the carpet as a chance to show off their unique personalities.

Storm Reid CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Dance Moms” star and YouTube phenomenon JoJo Siwa, 15, who is known for her whimsical looks including rainbow color palettes and bows, naturally took her look up a notch for the ceremony. Siwa showed off in a multi-colored leather vest, silver metallic shirt, skirt decorated with desserts, leggings and embellished sneakers.

Joelle Joanie Siwa CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also on hand was “This Is Us” star Lonnie Chavis. The 11-year-old actor had on a customized white jacket over a black T-shirt, white trousers and white Vans high-tops with checkerboard prints.

Lonnie Chavis CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Among those who also kept their ensembles casual were names like Anthony Gonzalez, Parker Bates and Asher Angel. Angel, 15, went for an all-denim look with frays and slashes and polished it with a pair of taupe shoes.

Asher Angel CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

See more outfits from the youngsters at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

