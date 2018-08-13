10 Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Young Hollywood came out in droves on Sunday in Los Angeles for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. Whether or not the stars took home a surfboard, there were several winning looks that were sure to make this purple carpet one to remember.

Among those in on the up-to-there hemline wave were names such as Anna Kendrick, who arrived in a pink mini-dress embellished with a panel of silver sequins and matching pointy toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti as well as Storm Reid, who took a rock and roll approach with a black and gold patterned dress that she finished with boots and a fro-hawk. There was also a crew of starlets who went back in time opting for dresses inspired by the silver screen’s Golden Era.

Anna Kendrick CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Shutterstock

Those who seem to be taking notes from the past were Lili Reinhart, who wore a hot pink strapless sequin dress with neon pink pumps by Olgana Paris and Cozi Zuehlsdorff, who chose a coral-hued flared midi dress with strappy sandals.

Lili Reinhart rocking a pink sequined dress with Olgana Paris pink pumps CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Adding structure to the carpet was Chloe Grace Moretz, who wore a taupe blazer emblazoned with Louis Vuitton’s logo, and Khalid, who followed suit in a taupe trench coat featuring Fendi’s label that covered his white dress shirt that he paired with red pinstriped pants and brown shoes.

Khalid CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Others who got our vote for the event’s best looks include Nina Dobrev, Joey King, Normani, and Lucy Hale.

