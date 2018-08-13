10 Best-Dressed Celebs at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Young Hollywood came out in droves on Sunday in Los Angeles for the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. Whether or not the stars took home a surfboard, there were several winning looks that were sure to make this purple carpet one to remember.
Among those in on the up-to-there hemline wave were names such as Anna Kendrick, who arrived in a pink mini-dress embellished with a panel of silver sequins and matching pointy toe pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti as well as Storm Reid, who took a rock and roll approach with a black and gold patterned dress that she finished with boots and a fro-hawk. There was also a crew of starlets who went back in time opting for dresses inspired by the silver screen’s Golden Era.
Those who seem to be taking notes from the past were Lili Reinhart, who wore a hot pink strapless sequin dress with neon pink pumps by Olgana Paris and Cozi Zuehlsdorff, who chose a coral-hued flared midi dress with strappy sandals.
Adding structure to the carpet was Chloe Grace Moretz, who wore a taupe blazer emblazoned with Louis Vuitton’s logo, and Khalid, who followed suit in a taupe trench coat featuring Fendi’s label that covered his white dress shirt that he paired with red pinstriped pants and brown shoes.
Others who got our vote for the event’s best looks include Nina Dobrev, Joey King, Normani, and Lucy Hale.
See the 10 Best-Dressed stars of the Teen Choice Awards.
Want more?
Sizzling Sandals Are Trending on the Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet
Teen Choice Awards 2018 Was Year of the Sparkling Dress & Statement Heels
Chloe Grace Moretz & More Celebs Stun on the 2018 Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet