Sensual Sandals Are Trending on the 2018 ESPYs Red Carpet

By Allie Fasanella
The 2018 ESPY Awards are finally here and sandals are trending on the red carpet with the night’s host Danica Patrick stealing the spotlight in a statement-making caged style.

Walking the red carpet with her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the 36-year-old former race car driver showed off a one-shoulder black minidress boasting golden round studs. The cherry on top of her head-turning look was her black gladiator sandals featuring a sexy lace-up design up the front and circular cutouts all over.

Meanwhile, Patrick’s 34-year-old NFL star beau, who previously dated Olivia Munn up until 2017, looked dapper on her arm in a classic black suit teamed with black patent leather loafers.

Tennis star Sloane Stephens also showed off eye-catching sandals for the occasion. The 25-year-old star athlete coordinated a sleek black and white embellished style with a bold plunging fire engine red suit.

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin, 28, who also chose a plunging red look for the night, donned slinky nude stiletto sandals to complement her curve-hugging minidress.

