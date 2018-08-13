Sizzling Sandals Are Trending on the Teen Choice Awards Red Carpet

From boots to platforms, there were several footwear styles that made a strong statement today at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles. However, it was strappy sandals that came to win.

Seen on several starlets in its classic black form to more modern varieties, there were many style savants who stepped onto the blue carpet in the foremost trend. Among them were Nina Dobrev, Lucy Hale, Camila Mendes, and Candace Cameron Bure.

Nina Dobrev at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Dobrev, a Teen Choice Award veteran, made a case for a chic summery look with a pair of metallic ankle strap sandals to go with her yellow button up dress.

Lucy Hale at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Hale, who arrived with the excitement of two nominations, one for her flawless Instagram feed and the other for her role in the film “Truth or Dare,” put that same vibe into her award ceremony look. The actress wore a pair of two-strap sandals that offered a perfect polished complemented for her painterly dress and a sleek bob haircut.

Camila Mendes at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

For Mendes, who stars in the hit TV series “Riverdale,” the ensemble was all about pink. The 24-year-old actress wore the shade head-to-toe as seen on her slinky dress and velvet sandals.

Candace Cameron Bure at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

When it came to “Fuller House” mom Bure who was on the scene with one nomination, pink was also a favored choice. However, the mom of three firmed up her look by slipping into a pair of black strappy sandals.

