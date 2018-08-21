Karlie Kloss, Ashanti & More Celebs Rock Dresses That Show Off Legs & Heels at MTV VMAs

The 2018 MTV VMAs might be all about the music, but that’s not to say the fashion isn’t also taking centerstage.

One trend we’re spotting tonight in NYC on the pink carpet? Dresses featuring a thigh-high slit, allowing paparazzi an easy view of A-listers’ statement shoes.

Bebe Rexha CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Case in point: Bebe Rexha and Cardi B, whose extravagant dresses — the former a glittering silver number by Christian Siriano, the latter a revealing magenta piece by Nicolas Jebran — made enough room for their matching heels. Rexha’s ankle-strap platform shoes added serious height while the “I Like It” rapper went for satin stilettos by Casadei.

Cardi B CREDIT: Shutterstock

DJ, producer and influencer Chantel Jeffries also took on the trend at Radio City Music Hall. She held up her effervescent printed dress as photographers snapped her Christian Louboutin heels in patent leather and PVC. The shoes feature a 4-inch heel with a pointed capped toe and T-strap vamp adorned with studs.

Chantel Jeffries CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Sabrina Carpenter’s rendition was much more subtle, with an asymmetrical bandagelike white dress cut right at her left thigh to deliver a pair of classic nude pumps that elongated the 5-foot star’s frame.

Sabrina Carpenter CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

In a twist on the trend, Winnie Harlow, Ashanti and Karlie Kloss went for nontraditional cutouts that also gave their shoes the attention they deserved.

Winnie Harlow CREDIT: Shutterstock

All opted for metallic sandals in soaring levels, as Harlow paired her fringe Zuhair Murad dress with strappy heels while Ashanti matched her off-the-shoulder gown with similarly strappy mules by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Ashanti CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Victoria’s Secret model, on the other hand, slipped on a chain-mail dress with a sweetheart bodice and high front slits from Elie Saab’s resort ’19 collection. Like the women above, she wore a pair of strappy metallic heels by Giuseppe Zanotti.

Karlie Kloss CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

See more arrivals on the red carpet at the MTV VMAs.

Want more?

The MTV VMAs Red Carpet 10 Years Ago Has Us Feeling Nostalgic