Tesla Founder Elon Musk’s Stylish Mother Used to Shop ‘a lot on a Budget’

Fashion tastemakers honored their peers at The Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars event Thursday in New York, where industry heavy-hitters were lauded for outstanding achievement.

At 70 years old, Oracle Award winner Maye Musk, a model whose career has spanned more than 50 years — and mother to billionaire Tesla magnate Elon — wants other women to know at her age “you’re just getting started.”

“I was mainly on a budget — a lot on a budget — 28 years ago,” Musk, dressed in Moncler, recalled her early fashion sense until she met her stylist, Julia Perry. “She said I needed to dress better… she said I need clothes that fit me better, more quality, less quality, and she has been dressing me since.”

Though she has a long history in the modeling world, the honoree said the power of social media has jettisoned inclusion in the industry. “When you go on Instagram and you’re not an 18-year-old tall white skinny girl, and people relate to you and fall in love with you, they follow you and the fashion industry figures out: ‘OK, I need to feature them in my runway shows and campaigns.'”

Meanwhile, Rebecca Minkoff had a cheeky response when asked to reveal what she needs in her closet right now. “A sling… I’m wearing a sling as an evening bag,” she said without missing a beat.

The designer added that her brand will focus on incorporating fashion with technology to build relationships with consumers “to ease pain points when [women] are shopping, and it allows us another layer to tell a story. As we become a more storytelling brand, and give a girl more content, technology is the way to do that.”

Speaking of relationships, Fashion Star honoree Anna Sui shared that cultivating bonds with supermodels of the ’90s helped catapult her brand recognition. “My whole career was based on relationships, friends, and supporting each other,” she explained. “People who were already established like Naomi (Campbell), Linda (Evangelista) and Christy (Turlington) — they helped me get other models and supported my shows.”

Kenzo and Opening Ceremony creative directors Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, who were also named Fashion Stars, were praised by “Orange Is the New Black” actress Natasha Lyonne.

“I love Humberto and Carol so much,” Lyonne shared. “I love how they embody the vision of limitless spirit and originality.”

Looking elegant in a blue brocade cheongsam-inspired dress, the actress compared her style sense to the leather-clad characters in the comedy flick “My Cousin Vinny.”

“I definitely enjoy the tough guy vibe sort of like Joe Pecsi in ‘My Cousin Vinny’ meets Marissa Tomei in ‘My Cousin Vinny’ — that’s the vibe i’m going for.”

