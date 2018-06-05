Kim Kardashian Made the Best Joke When She Accepted the CFDA Fashion Influencer Award

It was a family affair tonight at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York, where Kim Kardashian was honored with the Influencer Award.

The social media queen’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian joined her at the ceremony.

Kim Kardashian CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Actress Busy Philipps presented Kim with the award, and Kourtney filmed the big moment on her Instagram page while cheering.

“You are the influencer’s influencer,” Philipps said. “Your impact on how women dress and what they want to look like has had real cultural significance.”

Taking to the stage, Kim quipped, “I’m kind of shocked that I’m winning a fashion award when I’m naked most of the time.”

Kim Kardashian (L) and Kourtney Kardashian. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

CFDA board member Tommy Hilfiger called Kim the “most important and powerful influencer in the world.”

“Her reach extends far beyond her own brands,” Hilfiger said. “Every time she wears, posts or talks about a fashion brand, there is an immediate and significant increase in both awareness and sales.”

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Kim looked chic in a Rick Owens two-piece outfit that included a crop top and a flowy floor-length skirt. She embraced the bra-free trend with the look and completed the ensemble with Yeezy sandals and chunky gold jewelry.

Kourtney had on an embellished black jumpsuit by Christian Siriano that had a plunging neckline split down to the naval. Jenner rocked a light purple asymmetric dress with Jimmy Choo’s Anouk pump.

