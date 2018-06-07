Kelly Clarkson Stomps Out in Strappy Studded Heels & Dramatic Earrings on the CMT Awards Red Carpet

Kelly Clarkson shined on the 2018 CMT Music Awards red carpet tonight.

Stepping out at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., the “Voice” coach showed off a floor-length black gown featuring a thigh-high slit up the center, long sleeves, strong shoulders and crystal detailing on the collar and torso. The bling didn’t end there, though. Clarkson, 36, added eye-catching, oversized oval-shaped drop earrings to her look, which sparkled against her noir number.

Kelly Clarkson CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

But the real star of the show was her super-strappy black sandals embellished with tiny bead and crystal studs, which were highlighted by her gown’s sultry slit. The former “American Idol” winner further accessorized with a coordinating black clutch boasting a studded trim.

A close-up of Clarkson's strappy sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Clarkson is set to perform her cover of The Guess Who’s “American Woman” during tonight’s show, which is hosted by Little Big Town. Additionally, the Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line and Sam Hunt will debut performances of their new songs.

Instead of bringing husband Brandon Blackstock, Kelly brought along two dates: country artist Kaleb Lee from the recent season of “The Voice” and his wife, Meagan Scharmahorn.

