Check Out the New FN!

Wildest Looks From BET Awards Over the Years You Have to See to Believe

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
Bootsy Collins
Craziest BET Awards Style Throughout the Years
Craziest BET Awards Style Throughout the Years
Craziest BET Awards Style Throughout the Years
Craziest BET Awards Style Throughout the Years
View Gallery 18 Images

With the BET Awards airing tonight, we thought we’d take a peek into the red carpet archives to see what we could find. The results have us grateful that style is an evolving concept.

The BET Awards marks its 18th year of celebrating the best in athletics, film and music; over the award show’s lifetime, attendees have always made daring fashion choices.

Take Zendaya, for example. The singer is known for her ability to pull off any look.

In 2014, the actress rocked a blue and black tracksuit-inspired ensemble paired with an oversized ball cap and black studded platform heels. To top it off, she added oversized hoops and long braids as finishing touches.

Zendaya, 2014 BET Awards, crazy outfit
Zendaya at the 2014 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Before Zendaya came on the scene, though, musician Bootsy Collins brought an eccentric vibe to the 2004 BET Awards. Clothed in rhinestone-embellished sunglasses, a purple coat and matching top hat, Collins definitely drew eyes on the red carpet.

Our favorite part of his look? The glittering over-the-knee boots that have us thinking about the popular $10,000 YSL boots.

Bootsy Collins, BET Awards, 2004, crazy outfit
Bootsy Collins at the 2004 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In its inaugural year, the 2001 BET Awards showed all the best in early 2000s fashion. “Baywatch” star Traci Bingham went monochromatic in her look, a style that has come back around in recent seasons.

The all-orange outfit with a fur jacket and bedazzled purse could only be worn with a pair of orange sandals with an asymmetric heel for a twist.

Traci Bingham, 2001, BET Awards
Traci Bingham at the 2001 BET Awards.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See more of all the fun looks from BET Awards past red carpets.

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad