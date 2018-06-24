Wildest Looks From BET Awards Over the Years You Have to See to Believe

With the BET Awards airing tonight, we thought we’d take a peek into the red carpet archives to see what we could find. The results have us grateful that style is an evolving concept.

The BET Awards marks its 18th year of celebrating the best in athletics, film and music; over the award show’s lifetime, attendees have always made daring fashion choices.

Take Zendaya, for example. The singer is known for her ability to pull off any look.

In 2014, the actress rocked a blue and black tracksuit-inspired ensemble paired with an oversized ball cap and black studded platform heels. To top it off, she added oversized hoops and long braids as finishing touches.

Zendaya at the 2014 BET Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Before Zendaya came on the scene, though, musician Bootsy Collins brought an eccentric vibe to the 2004 BET Awards. Clothed in rhinestone-embellished sunglasses, a purple coat and matching top hat, Collins definitely drew eyes on the red carpet.

Our favorite part of his look? The glittering over-the-knee boots that have us thinking about the popular $10,000 YSL boots.

Bootsy Collins at the 2004 BET Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

In its inaugural year, the 2001 BET Awards showed all the best in early 2000s fashion. “Baywatch” star Traci Bingham went monochromatic in her look, a style that has come back around in recent seasons.

The all-orange outfit with a fur jacket and bedazzled purse could only be worn with a pair of orange sandals with an asymmetric heel for a twist.

Traci Bingham at the 2001 BET Awards. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

See more of all the fun looks from BET Awards past red carpets.