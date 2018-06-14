Brie Larson Arrives at Women In Film Awards in Louboutins She Can’t Stop Wearing

Brie Larson at the Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards on June 14.

Christian Louboutin’s Jonatina PVC stiletto sandals carried Brie Larson through a number of appearances last spring and summer. And last night in Los Angeles at the annual Women In Film Crystal and Lucy Awards, presented by Max Mara, Lancôme and Lexus, the Oscar-winning actress proved that the style is still one of her go-to favorites.

Joining the likes of Ellen Pompeo, Alison Brie, Alexandra Shipp and more, Larson — who took home the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film last night — paired the 4.5-inch heels boasting a sleek navy satin upper, a transparent slingback strap and an ankle buckle enclosure with a playful pink frock courtesy of Carolina Herrera.

Brie Larson wearing a Carolina Herrera dress with Louboutin sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The vibrant strapless tulle number featuring a sprinkling of miniature hearts throughout seamlessly gave way to her slinky sandals complete with red bottoms.

The 28-year-old “Captain Marvel” star wore the same style in black matte napa leather when she attended the Rodarte fall ’17 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week show, and again at the “Free Fire” premiere in April.

A closer look at Brie Larson's navy satin PVC sandals by Christian Louboutin CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While Louboutin’s minimalist Jonatina sandal, is sold out via many retailers, it is available in three colorways, including a shimmery eye-catching silver, for $795 at Nordstrom.com.

Meanwhile, “X-Men” star Alexandra Shipp — who received the Women In Film Max Mara Face of the Future Award presented by — showed off a stunning green gown by Max Mara featuring a thigh-high slit paired with coordinating green leather heels featuring a backless pointy-toed silhouette and two foot straps. Maria Giulia Maramotti, Max Mara VP of U.S. Retail and Global Brand Ambassador, introduced Shipp, and actress Regina Hall presented her with the award statue.

Alexandra Shipp wearing Max Mara. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The evening themed “Ignited,” celebrated women in the entertainment industry as well as championed for pay equality and opportunities for women behind and in front of the camera. Frances McDormand, along with Brie, were among the esteemed women who spoke out on stage about the disparity.

