Amal Clooney Wears Romantic Prada Dress With Gold Heels for Speech That Leaves George in Tears

Amal Clooney opened up about her love and admiration for husband George on Thursday in Los Angeles during her speech at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award Gala honoring the actor. But before taking the stage, the human rights lawyer walked the carpet with the 57-year-old donning a pale pink Prada dress with strappy gold sandals.

The shimmering off-the-shoulder gown, featuring an asymmetrical column skirt, showed off some leg and gave way to the Lebanese-British barrister’s golden metallic stiletto sandals boasting an ankle-strap buckle closure, making for a romantic look for the special occasion.

Amal Clooney wearing Prada. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, the night’s honoree — who rocked a scruffy silver beard — wore a black tux paired with coordinating patent leather lace-up dress shoes.

During the 40-year-old mom of twins’ speech about her husband, she revealed: “I couldn’t sleep when we were apart, and I’m told that I would display a particular grin and head-tilt when reading his text messages or the letters that he would hide in my bag … Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time.”

George and Amal Clooney share a look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

