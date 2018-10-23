The 2018 Fashion Awards Nominees Are Here: Who Will Win Accessories Designer of the Year?

Will it be Alessandro Michele, whose idiosyncratic sense of style helped revitalize Gucci into the luxury group Kering’s top-performing brand? Or perhaps Dior’s first female artistic director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, whose feminist messages have emboldened the masses in our #MeToo era?

The two are among five renowned names seeking the title of Accessories Designer of the Year at this year’s Fashion Awards (formerly the British Fashion Awards), the annual fundraising event celebrating creativity and innovation in the industry.

Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, Loewe’s Jonathan Anderson and Prada’s Miuccia Prada make up the rest of the competition in the accessories bracket. Prizes will be given in 10 categories, including Brand of the Year, Designer of the Year, British Emerging Talent Menswear and Model of the Year.

“Representing fashion’s most inspiring emerging and established talents, this list is the perfect showcase for the energy and diversity of the industry today,” remarked Nadja Swarovski, member of the executive board at Swarovski, which has partnered with the British Fashion Council to host the awards.

Additionally, the Fashion Awards will introduce “New Wave: Creatives,” an element intended to bring attention to 100 young creative talents from around the world. The voting panel, composed of 2,000 members of the fashion community across 32 countries, nominated the trailblazers, which include hair and makeup artists, creative directors, digital influencers and stylists.

The winners will be formally announced on Dec. 10 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. About 4,000 guests, from celebrities and influencers to industry leaders, will be present at the ceremony.

“Each and every one of them is being recognized for their creative excellence and innovation,” BFC chairwoman Stephanie Phair said about the event.

See the full list of nominees here.

