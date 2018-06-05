CFDA Awards 2018 Winners List

Fashion’s biggest stars have aligned to celebrate a year of outstanding achievement in the industry at Brooklyn Museum in New York at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards.
Along with competitive categories, other industry tastemakers will be feted by peers with honorary accolades.
Some of the early winners tonight include Accessory Designers of the Year Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, besting Paul Andrew, Stuart Vevers, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, and Irene Neuwirth. Supreme’s James Jebbia was named Menswear Designer of the Year, besting Thom Browne, Virgil Abloh, Tom Ford and Raf Simons.
“Insecure” actress Issa Rae hosted the ceremony.
The CFDA Awards is considered the industry’s version of the Oscars.
Swarovski Award for Positive Change
Diane von Furstenberg
Members Salute
Ralph Lauren
Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award
Narciso Rodriguez
Founder’s Award
Carolina Herrera
International Award
Donatella Versace
Media Award
Edward Enninful
Fashion Icon Award
Naomi Campbell
Influencer Award
Kim Kardashian
Accessory Designer of the Year
Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row
Menswear Designer of the Year
Supreme
