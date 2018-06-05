CFDA Awards 2018 Winners List

Fashion’s biggest stars have aligned to celebrate a year of outstanding achievement in the industry at Brooklyn Museum in New York at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards.

Along with competitive categories, other industry tastemakers will be feted by peers with honorary accolades.

Some of the early winners tonight include Accessory Designers of the Year Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row, besting Paul Andrew, Stuart Vevers, Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel, and Irene Neuwirth. Supreme’s James Jebbia was named Menswear Designer of the Year, besting Thom Browne, Virgil Abloh, Tom Ford and Raf Simons.

“Insecure” actress Issa Rae hosted the ceremony.

The CFDA Awards is considered the industry’s version of the Oscars.

Swarovski Award for Positive Change

Diane von Furstenberg

Members Salute

Ralph Lauren

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award

Narciso Rodriguez

Founder’s Award

Carolina Herrera

International Award

Donatella Versace

Media Award

Edward Enninful

Fashion Icon Award

Naomi Campbell

Influencer Award

Kim Kardashian

Accessory Designer of the Year

Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen, The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year

Supreme

Continue to check back for updates.

