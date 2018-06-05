Supermodel Josephine Skriver Sparkles in Sarah Flint Flats on the CFDA Red Carpet

Supermodel Josephine Skriver had a pep in her step when she hit the red carpet tonight at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York, and there’s little to wonder why — she was one of the few guests wearing flats.

“I’m literally dancing on my feet, they are singing, ‘thank you, thank you, thank you,'” Skriver shared with FN as she escorted designer Sarah Flint to the ceremony. Clad in a blush semi-sheer dress, Skriver completed the look with Flint’s pointy silver crystal-embellished flats.

Josephine Skriver wearing Sarah Flint flats. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For Skriver, strutting in stilettos in a part of the job, but tonight’s soiree was a refreshing change of pace — and the right balance between comfort and style.

“If you are a female and you’re on the runway or on a carpet, you’re wearing heels — especially on a red carpet,” she explained. “I never thought of wearing flats until Sarah said at the fitting, ‘what do you think about wearing flats?’ They’re super-comfortable but classic. I feel like such a princess tonight.”

Josephine Skriver wearing Sarah Flint flats. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Flint added that personal style should be empowering, not painful. “The whole thing about fashion in general is to make you feel like the most confident version of yourself. And to me, I’m the most confident when I’m comfortable in my skin.”

The annual CFDA awards honors outstanding achievement in the fashion industry.

