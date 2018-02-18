Kate Middleton Made a Subtle ‘Times Up’ Style Statement at the 2018 BAFTAs

View Slideshow Kate Middleton Rex Shutterstock

Kate Middleton made a glowing green arrival at the 2018 BAFTAs in London today.

The Duchess of Cambridge hit the red carpet alongside Prince William in a floor-length dark green empire dress with a V neckline and black ribbon by Jenny Packham. It was completed with bright green statement jewelry and black pointy pumps that peeped out from under the skirt. Middleton sparkled with a diamond and green gem necklace with matching earrings.

The dress’ train billowed as she made her way to the ceremony, which celebrated outstanding achievement in film and television. The Duchess is pregnant for the third time and her burgeoning baby bump complemented the silhouette of the flowy dress. Middleton has worn a dark blue version of the gown on several occasions.

Many of the actresses opted to wear black in solidarity with the Times Up movement — a showbiz campaign to end sexual harassment in the entertainment industry in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Several high profile actresses, including Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, accused the producer of inappropriate sexual conduct. Weinstein denies the accusations.

Though Kate chose to wear green, her black ribbon with matching pumps and a clutch are a subtle nod to the issue.

Meanwhile Prince William, who has served as BAFTA president since 2010, looked sharp in a black tuxedo with black opera pumps.

The royals joined a boldface roster of entertainers, including Angelina Jolie, Octavia Spencer, Jennifer Lawrence and Lupita Nyong’o.

Jolie made a stunning appearance in a black strapless velvet gown with a high slit and matching stilettos.

