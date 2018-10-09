Taylor Swift Looks Like a Fierce Disco Ball in Balmain — and More Stars on the AMAs Red Carpet

Taylor Swift made her return to the American Music Awards Tuesday night in L.A. in a head-turning metallic minidress and matching boots by Balmain.

The superstar’s mirrored high-neck long-sleeve dress shimmered with her every movement as she walked the red carpet in shiny thigh-high boots with the same finish. The over-the-knee style from Olivier Rousteing also came with a black heel with a silver ball detail and a pointy black patent leather cap toe.

Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Swift, who is slated to open the show tonight with a performance of her song “I Did Something Bad,” topped off her look with Ofira Jewels earrings and rings and a Lorraine Schwartz ring.

A close-up rear view of Taylor Swift’s silver metallic over-the-knee boots featuring. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Vanessa Hudgens commanded attention in a plunging baby pink satin gown, which covered nude satin Brain Atwood Madison platform sandals.

Vanessa Hudgens wearing a baby pink satin gown with Brian Atwood Madison sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, second-year host Tracee Ellis Ross made a statement in a bubblegum pink pantsuit boasting black accents and classic pointy black pumps. A bold silver choker and drop earrings completed her standout ensemble.

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing a pale pink pantsuit with pointy black pumps and a silver choker. CREDIT: Shutterstock

