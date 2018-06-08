The North Face Launches Affordable ‘Renewed’ Collection That Reduces Environmental Impact

With the ever-changing world we live in, it seems sustainability is the next new trend. And The North Face is among a growing list of brands that are going green.

The outdoor label announced on Thursday the pilot phase of The North Face Renewed, a collection of refurbished clothes sourced from returned, defective or damaged apparel. The company revamps the items so that they can be sold on Thenorthfacerenewed.com, giving customers a chance to get the brand’s “most technical, style-focused gear at more affordable price points,” a statement read.

James Rogers, director of sustainability, added, “At The North Face, we take a holistic approach to sustainability. As we address the impacts of our products over their entire lifecycle, re-commerce is an important next step in opening new markets and minimizing our impact on the planet. We are furthering our sustainability goals without sacrificing durability or technical standards. Ultimately, as we work to scale Renewed, we will be proving a larger, circular model for the industry.”

The debut line features various styles of jackets, vests, tops and more. You can find repurposed classics like the label’s quilted zip-ups and comfy pullovers as well as some more unique pieces such as tree-patterned button downs and tie-dyed sweatshirts.



