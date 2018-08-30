Instagram Loves Serena Williams’ Purple Tutu & Ballerina Twirl at the US Open

Since being banned from wearing her Nike catsuit at the French Open, everyone was anticipating what Serena Williams would wear for the U.S. Open. So far, the tennis champ hasn’t disappointed, stepping onto the court in two tutu’s by Louis Vuitton Home’s creative director, Virgil Abloh.

Wednesday evening, at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, Williams defeated German pro Carina Witthöft in the second round while sporting a lavender Off-White x Nike outfit complete with matching sneakers.

Just like her first outfit from Abloh, which was black, the tutu featured a one-sleeve silhouette and a playful tulle tutu-like skirt. Williams impressed fans as she channeled a ballerina, twirling for the crowd after winning the round.

Williams twirls after defeating Carina Witthoeft during the second round of the Us Open CREDIT: Julio Cortez/Shutterstock

The Nike athlete took to Instagram today to share a snippet of her twirl, writing, “Twirling into Friday!! ✨”

The post lead to a haul of comments from followers praising her glamorous look as well as her ballet-inspired move.

“That twirl is everything! You’re so awesome!!!” one fan wrote while another commented, “they’re mad cause you can wear anything and win!!! Keep twirling (and winning), Momma!” Meanwhile, others chimed in, calling her “superwoman” and “queen.” Moreover, one follower joked, “AaaaaaahOMG a tutu skirt! LOVE. IT. I wonder if I can’t get away with wearing a tutu with my scrubs…”

