Puma and Coogi Team Up to Deliver ’90s Throwback Looks for Summer

Get ready for a throwback summer.

Puma and Australian apparel brand Coogi, known for its colorful knitwear embraced by rap artists of the ’90s, are pooling their fashion resources for a collection of shoes and apparel.

The Puma x Coogi line puts the focus on the Leadcat, a classic slide designed with a molded footbed for enhanced comfort and firm outsole for durability. Coogi does its part design-wise with an iconic knit pattern across the padded strap. There’s also a companion athletic style with all over Coogi print.

Puma x Coogi slide. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

To complete the look, the two teamed up for the Puma x Coogi women’s romper, inspired by the athletic brand’s tracksuit. It’s color-blocked with Coogi fabric insets and classic T7 stripes along the leg. There’s also a tee that matches to the shorts with its blue color and Coogi Australia logo screen printed across the front.

For more ways to pair the slides, there’s the men’s Archive Tank and Bermuda Sweat Short, both available in white with fabric paneling along the sides.

For those too young to remember the Coogi brand, it was founded in 1969 and has since been recognized for its bold designs, luxury knits and colorful palette. It was even honored by being inducted into the collection of the Cooper-Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum in New York, for its knitting techniques.

The collection is set to debut on June 28 at Puma.com, and will retail for $93 for the slide. Apparel is priced from $47 to $75. A second collection will follow later this summer.

