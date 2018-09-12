Pierre Hardy Releases Limited-Edition Neon Trek Comet Sneaker — & They’re Sure to Sell Fast

Pierre Hardy knows how to make the most of its past best-sellers.

With its Pierre Hardy Édition Limitée label, the brand revamps fan-favorite shoes for a limited release — and this time, they’re bringing back the ever-trendy Neon Trek Comet sneaker.

Details of the limited-edition mark in Pierre Hardy’s Neon Trek Comet sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pierre Hardy

This latest footwear iteration is the first of its kind, made with neon-matte colorways of bright orange and electric blue on a light gray neoprene base. An elastic supports the back of the shoe, while the laces are held steady with zigzagged white detailing on the upper.

Another style offered this season comes in more muted tones of brown, black and pink. The brand provides the same Trek base but with a high-top silhouette.

Details of Pierre Hardy’s limited-edition Neon Trek Comet sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pierre Hardy

Available now on PierreHardy.com, the sneakers retail for $595 and come in sizes for both men and women. With only 150 pairs available for preorder on the site — as well as the brand’s stores in New York, Paris and Tokyo — the chunky sneakers are sure to sell out quick.

Details of Pierre Hardy’s limited-edition Neon Trek Comet sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Pierre Hardy

Pierre Hardy has been releasing limited-edition styles as a way of reissuing classic pieces such as the Poworama sneaker in 2011 and the Colorama for the 2013 Christmas season.

