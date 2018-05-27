Pharrell Williams Rocks Adidas Crazy BYW X Sneakers with N.E.R.D Socks Courtside

After teasing his new collaborative sneaker with Adidas during a trip to Beijing with the brand in April, Pharrell Williams rocked the unreleased basketball shoe again at the Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Game 6 in California on Saturday night.

The musician and designer sat courtside with wife Helen Lasichanh, who donned Balenciaga’s controversial platform embellished crocs and blue hair for the occasion. Pharrell’s Crazy BYW X kicks stole the show, though, coming in black and primary colors.

The chunky style is infused with Adidas’ Boost technology and features “Gratitude” and “Empathy” in white block lettering down the lacestays. Reflective 3M speckles on the laces complete the design.

Williams wore cuffed jeans to show off his green N.E.R.D x Adidas socks, a cream-colored button-up shirt from his own Human Made brand and a green cap.

Pharrell wasn’t the only famous face in the house wearing his yet-to-be-released Adidas sneaker collab. On the basketball court, the Warriors’ Nick Young also showed off the unique silhouette.

The popular NBA star posted a series of shots of him and Pharrell from last night as well as a close-up of the sneakers on Instagram, captioned “Skateboard P X Swaggy P#TheLegend 🙏🏾 /// Gang.”

Meanwhile, the Grammy Award-winning artist also took to social media to show off the shoes on his Instagram story.

