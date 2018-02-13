WSS Taps Tech Provider to Fuel Expansion and Growth

Mobile shopping Rex shutterstock

WSS is giving its technology a massive boost.

According to a spokesperson for Aptos Inc. — a retail technology solutions company — the specialty athletic footwear firm has implemented the cloud-based Aptos Singular Commerce platform to support omnichannel growth, expansion into new markets and “authentic” consumer engagement.

Aptos’ website said its Singular Commerce platform aspires to deliver “informed, empowered and seamless omnichannel shopping experiences that [customers] demand — no matter where, when or how they shop.”

The spokesperson said the cloud deployment was completed in less than a year. Within that span, WSS’ technology was overhauled — including point of sale, order management, customer relationship management, merchandising, sales audit and digital commerce.

Rick Mina, president of WSS, said the decision to work with Aptos was critical for his team. “Our partnership with Aptos’ Singular Commerce platform allows WSS the opportunity to deliver an exceptional omnichannel experience for our customers, right down to the last detail,” he said. “Our customer-centric approach to retail, and now omnichannel, allows our customers to interact with the WSS brand seamlessly, whether in-store or online.”

Aptos CEO Noel Goggin also weighed in. “Retailers such as WSS that have business models based on customer-centricity, with deep roots in local communities, are highly effective in building customer loyalty,” he said. “We are grateful for the trust WSS has placed in Aptos, and we are excited to support WSS as it continues to expand its retail footprint.”

