Why Video Content Is Something Brands Shouldn’t Ignore

Video platforms are all the rage right now — and footwear brands and retailers should take notice.

Companies such as TVPage — a cloud-based video commerce technology provider — continue to demonstrate their commitment to innovation. The firm recently announced the launch of its Video Commerce Cloud 3.0, and a spokesperson said that the platform will allow users to implement interactive video commerce marketing experiences across channels.

What’s more, the spokesperson said that VCC 3.0 will let brands and retailers better “source, moderate and publish” video content via new features and functionalities. These capabilities will be showcased at the eTail West show in Palm Springs, Calif., next week.

According to the spokesperson, VCC 3.0 provides live streaming, social sharing of shoppable video, enhanced widget customization and an overall “completely refreshed user experience.” Its features will enable brands and retailers to broadcast live streams that are shoppable, explained the spokesperson, and also deploy video commerce experiences across their websites and social media channels with more ease.

Matt Babineau, vice president of product at TVPage, added that VCC 3.0 takes the company’s commitment to video innovation one step further. “[The platform allows] our customers to take advantage of live streaming to engage with their target audiences in real time,” he said. “Eighty percent of consumers prefer watching live video from a brand to reading a blog or social media post — our customers are already ahead of the game, as they recognize video commerce is the next generation of marketing.”

